'One of the biggest shocks in World Cup history': Saudi Arabia upset rocks football community

accreditation
Yaseen Bardien
Lionel Messi (Getty)
Lionel Messi (Getty)

Argentina suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. 

Argentina took the lead courtesy of captain Lionel Messi from the penalty spot. But Saudi Arabia fought back and equalised three minutes after half-time, before taking the lead five minutes later through a stunning strike from Salem Al-Dawsari, leaving Argentina goalkeeper Emilano Martinez helpless. 

Despite Argentina's relentless attacks in the second half, Saudi Arabia held on to end Argentina's 36-game run and leaving the entire footballing world shocked. 


