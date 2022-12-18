PICTURES | The heartbreak and elation of the greatest World Cup final ever

Argentina ended a 36-year wait and defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup for the third time on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final ended 3-3 after extra time at the stunning Lusail Stadium.

In what may be one of the greatest World Cup finals of all-time, here are the best pictures from the aftermath of the match, from French heartbreak to Argentine elation.

Argentina elation:

French heartbreak:



