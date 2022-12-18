PICTURES | The heartbreak and elation of the greatest World Cup final ever

Lionel Messi (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Argentina ended a 36-year wait and defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup for the third time on Sunday.
Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final ended 3-3 after extra time at the stunning Lusail Stadium.
In what may be one of the greatest World Cup finals of all-time, here are the best pictures from the aftermath of the match, from French heartbreak to Argentine elation.
Argentina elation:
Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Trophy (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final(Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)
Argentina players celebrate after the penalty shootout (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Argentina celebrate(Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi celebrates on Sergio Aguero(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Argentina celebrate (Getty)
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Trophy (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Argentina players celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)
Argentina celebrates (Getty Images)
French heartbreak:
Kylian Mbappe and Axel Disasi of France show dejection(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Didier Deschamps and Varane (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Players of Argentina celebrating being world champions (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Olivier Giroud (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Kingsley Coman looks dejected after missing his penalty (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)
Kylian Mbappe of France looks dejected as they walk past the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Trophy after presented the adidas Golden Boot award at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
