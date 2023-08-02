SA celebrates Banyana heroes after historic World Cup win: 'We've done it!'

Banyana Banyana made history on Wednesday by sealing their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup knockout berth.

Statistically, the odds weren't in South Africa's favour against the 14th-ranked Italian outfit.

But Banyana recorded a scintillating 3-2 victory Wellington.

READ | Never say die! Banyana Banyana make history by qualifying for World Cup knockouts

Goals by Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana, along with an own goal from Benedetta Orsi, ensured victory for Banyana.

In the 92nd minute, Kgatlana's expert finish resulted in South Africa's first victory in a World Cup, and their first progression through to the last 16.

South Africa finished second in Group G behind Sweden, who topped the pool following their 2-0 victory over Argentina.

Banyana next take on the Netherlands on Sunday (04:00 SA time).

Here's how South Africans celebrated Banyana's historic win:

HISTORY MADE ??????@Banyana_Banyana qualify for the Round of 16 !!!!!! My nerves are finished now ??‍?? pic.twitter.com/cMBSjoeO14 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) August 2, 2023

.@Banyana_Banyana have done it! What a performance. This is a historic moment for South African football. This is a historic moment for women sport in the country. Round of 16, here we come. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/jw4DdB6viq — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) August 2, 2023

Can we professionalise Womens football in South Africa please ????! ????????Banyana Banyana you History makers ! — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) August 2, 2023

Watching from Germany ???? seeing our nation fighting hard for our flag ???????? @Banyana_Banyana #WomensWorldCup #football pic.twitter.com/xVyFFMb64c — Kaizer Motaung Jr (@kaizerm_jr) August 2, 2023

PSL CHAIRMAN, DR IRVIN KHOZA'S CONTRATULATORY MESSAGE TO BANYANA BANYANA:The Banyana Banyana victory answered the question “how do you win under such scrutiny and pressure?” The answer is consciousness- you need to be conscious all the time. There is simply no place to hide,… pic.twitter.com/UaaBx1bgyI — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) August 2, 2023

Now that was some class and some real South African spirit @Banyana_Banyana Welldone @SuperSportTV ???????? #FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 — Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) August 2, 2023

A goal that will be remembered for a very long time!A goal that secured Banyana Banyana’s first-ever #FIFAWWC win.What a moment for South Africa! ?? #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/pt2Zfv7UJK — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) August 2, 2023