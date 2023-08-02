1h ago

SA celebrates Banyana heroes after historic World Cup win: 'We've done it!'

Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
Banyana Banyana players celebrate after their Women's World Cup win
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Banyana Banyana made history on Wednesday by sealing their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup knockout berth.

Statistically, the odds weren't in South Africa's favour against the 14th-ranked Italian outfit.

But Banyana recorded a scintillating 3-2 victory Wellington.

READ | Never say die! Banyana Banyana make history by qualifying for World Cup knockouts

Goals by Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana, along with an own goal from Benedetta Orsi, ensured victory for Banyana.

In the 92nd minute, Kgatlana's expert finish resulted in South Africa's first victory in a World Cup, and their first progression through to the last 16.

South Africa finished second in Group G behind Sweden, who topped the pool following their 2-0 victory over Argentina.

Banyana next take on the Netherlands on Sunday (04:00 SA time).

Here's how South Africans celebrated Banyana's historic win:

