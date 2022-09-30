16m ago

SABC to broadcast FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Compiled by Lynn Butler
This dock in Doha, Qatar, is counting down to the opening of the 22nd Fifa World Cup in the Middle Eastern country. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) confirmed on Friday that they will broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar is set to take place from 20 November to 18 December. 

"The acquisition of FIFA's flagship tournaments is a testament to the SABC’s commitment to continuously fulfil its public service mandate by providing access to sports of national interest to South African citizens," said a press statement.

2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup - Groups A-H

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, (Scotland, Ukraine, Wales)

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, (UAE/Australia/Peru)

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, (Costa Rica, New Zealand)

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

For the FIFA World Cup, SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.

South Africa audiences will also be able to enjoy the live action from the FIFA World Cup in the language of their choice on SABC Radio stations.

All the live match presentations will include a live studio build up with match previews and latest team and player news.

"The acquisition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has always been a strategic decision for the SABC. The FIFA World Cup creates various marketing opportunities for SABC Sport and other SABC sub brands, and we will optimally use this event to create a sense of euphoria for South Africans everywhere," said the SABC's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Madoda Mxakwe.

Meanwhile, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 is set for 20 July to the 20th of August.

