SuperSport apologises after presenter 'Twiggy Moli' uses vulgar term describing Ronaldo

SuperSport has apologised for the language used by personality and social media influencer Tshepang Mollison, also known as "Twiggy Moli", after leaked footage showed her calling Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo a "p**s" during a SuperPicks episode on Wednesday.

In an official statement from SuperSport, they claimed the video was not meant for broadcast.

"SuperSport is aware of a SuperPicks video circulating on social media. This was a rehearsal that was not meant for broadcast.

"Despite this, we unreservedly apologise for the language used."

The unfortunate moment was captured when she was responding to a question on SuperSport's SuperPicks show on her preference between Messi and Ronaldo to win the World Cup.



I can’t believe my eyes ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/cB3NK8UuSP — #FootyFansLinkUp ?????????????? (@kevykay10) November 29, 2022

She has yet to release an official statement since the video was shared.



