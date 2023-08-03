Timed to perfection: How a Banyana training ground move ensured Kgatlana scored crucial winning goal

Banyana Banyana's training session before the FIFA Women's World Cup clash with Italy played a crucial role in their stunning 3-2 victory.

Hildah Magaia's precise pass to Thembi Kgatlana led to the winning goal, a move they had practiced in training.

Banyana will now take on the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Any soccer coach will tell you that training sessions are specifically designed to mirror the challenges and dynamics encountered during actual matches.

Nearly 24 hours before Banyana Banyana played their final FIFA Women's World Cup Group G clash against Italy, they were on the training field preparing for the crunch fixture.

The national women's senior team had their backs against the wall, knowing that a victory was their only chance of securing a ticket to the tournament's last 16.

Little did they know that their final training session was pivotal to them shocking world football and sinking the Italians with a stunning 3-2 victory in Wellington, New Zealand.

Banyana had gone a goal behind as early as the 11th minute via a Arianna Caruso penalty before equalising late in the first half through an Italy own goal.

Eventually, Hildah Magaia's silky finish gifted Banyana the lead midway through the second stanza, but the Europeans struck back seven minutes later to level matters once more.

At this stage, Italy was guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds alongside Sweden, while Banyana were set to board an airplane within 48 hours.

But a tactical tweak by head coach Desiree Ellis changed the face of the match and in the 92nd minute, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana and Magaia combined for a goal that would be etched in the memories of South Africans.

In a breathtaking display of teamwork and skill, Seoposenwe skilfully controlled the ball on the wing. With impeccable timing, Magaia made a dynamic run from a deep position, perfectly connecting with a precise through ball.

As if dancing around two opposing defenders, Magaia mesmerizingly moved forward. Without a moment's doubt, Magaia unselfishly played a squared pass towards the central area, where Kgatlana smartly positioned herself.

With composure, Kgatlana elegantly tapped the ball into the net, securing the glorious winning goal.



The goal scored was an exact duplication of a situation in training before the match, Kgatlana revealed.

The only difference was that she missed the chance in training but made sure that her timing was spot on when it mattered most against Italy.

"To be honest, it's funny that we had the same part yesterday at training. Me and Hilda, she had the ball, she passed it to me, but I missed it by a second," Kgatlana revealed while speaking to SAFA media on Wednesday.

"Today I was like, it's the same [situation], so you have to be there quicker, and I'm trying to beat the offside line at the same time.

"It's a lot [that went on in the moment], and it's pressure, but I was like, 'you know what, keep calm' ... Hilda was already up [ahead of me], so there's no way I can be offside.

"So, when she played the ball, I thought, 'this is the one that we've been working for' ... and I'm very proud of the girls. The character they showed when we were chasing the game. It was difficult.

"There was a time when the second goal went in, and the rest of the team was down, but we still pushed each other, and that's what matters."

Banyana will now face the Netherlands on Sunday in the round of 16 in Sydney.

Kick-off is at 04:00 (SA time).



