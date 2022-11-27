27 Nov

WATCH | Absolute chaos! World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

AFP
Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco's shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles.

Even before the end of the match, "dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety," Brussels police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist "was injured in the face by fireworks".

Around a hundred police officers were mobilised while residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city centre. Metro stations were closed and streets blocked to limit the spread of the violence.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order," tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

"I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers."

Dutch police charge Moroccan fans

Dutch riot police carried out baton charges in three cities on Sunday to disperse unruly Moroccan football supporters celebrating the country's shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Police took action in Rotterdam, where some 500 people gathered near the city centre, as well as in The Hague, Amsterdam and Utrecht, Dutch police tweeted.

"Supporters threw fireworks and glass at the riot police who then carried out charges," Rotterdam police said.

Video images showed police with batons and shields sweeping the city centre.

Riot police also dispersed fans in Amsterdam and The Hague.

The Netherlands' large Moroccan community burst into celebrations, lighting torches and fireworks and driving around hooting car horns and waving Moroccan flags shortly after the match ended.

The Moroccan football team has a massive following in the Netherlands.

Dutch-born winger Hakim Ziyech -- whose goal just before half-time was disallowed -- is a particular favourite, having started his career here, playing for Amsterdam's Ajax for four years before transferring to Chelsea in 2020.

Fixtures
Mon 28 Nov 22 12:00 PM (SAST)
Cameroon
Cameroon
Serbia
Serbia
Al Janoub Stadium
SuperSport
Mon 28 Nov 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Ghana
Ghana
Education City Stadium
SuperSport
Mon 28 Nov 22 18:00 PM (SAST)
Brazil
Brazil
Switzerland
Switzerland
Stadium 974
SuperSport
Results
Sun 27 Nov 22
Spain
Spain 1
Germany
Germany 1
Sun 27 Nov 22
Croatia
Croatia 4
Canada
Canada 1
Sun 27 Nov 22
Belgium
Belgium 0
Morocco
Morocco 2
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Ecuador Group A
2
1
4
Team Logo
2. Netherlands Group A
2
1
4
Team Logo
3. Senegal Group A
2
1
3
Team Logo
4. Qatar Group A
2
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
