'We're a team to be reckoned with,' says Banyana's Seoponsenwe as Dutch date with destiny looms

Seoposenwe said they've been dealing with external criticism in their own way and that has made the side a united force.

She added they'll expend every ounce of energy in order to make it to the last eight where Spain lies in wait.

Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe said they're a team to be reckoned with and their unity will always be displayed in their performances as they face the game of their lives in Sunday's last 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands in Sydney.

Outside of leaving South Africa amid a pay dispute and losing their first game against Sweden (2-1) where coach Desiree Ellis's selections at goalkeeper and defence were questioned, Banyana has looked solid.

They let a 2-0 lead slip against Argentina to draw that game 2-2, but dug deep to beat Italy 3-2 to qualify for the round of 16.

Seoponsenwe, who has been happy to play deeper to allow Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia to do the damage in the final third, said they've been stuck in their bubble in dealing with external criticism.

"As a team, we understand what we’re capable of, who we are, and what we’ve achieved thus far, Seoposenwe said.

"If you allow negativity to seep in, it will create division in the team and that will show on the pitch.

"So many things have been said about so many players, the coach and you can see unity on the pitch.

"We fight for each other, and we continue to play for each other, so people can say what they want to say, but they're not on the pitch with us, prepare with us and understand the sacrifices we made to be here.



"We're not fazed by comments and things that are said outside of our control. We're African champions and were still not given a chance.

"We're a team that can be reckoned with and we can compete at the highest level."

Seoposenwe said the one-off nature of Sunday's game allows them to put every ounce of energy into the match and focus on making sure they get through the 90 minutes.

The winner of the game will face Spain in the quarterfinals in Wellington on Friday, with Spain crushing Switzerland 5-0 to get to that stage.



"We're a lot more focussed now because we know the situation is either we win or we go home," Seoposenwe said.

"We've got this complete focus going into this game and I hope we can get a good result, but we still have a lot of energy left.

"We're in the round of 16, so we have to bring more energy, determination, and focus into the game.

"Just like we had to get through a tough schedule to get here, so did the Netherlands and that's the tournament because you go up and down.

"We've managed our loads very well in training and the team will be fresh. We'll be able to conserve and manage our energy."

Kick-off is at 04:00 SA time.



