'Without the breadwinner, there's no bread', says magical Magaia as Banyana set up epic Dutch clash

Hildah Magaia's instinctive sense of positioning and timing makes her a valuable asset to Banyana Banyana.

Her goal and match-winning assist contributed to South Africa's victory against Italy in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Banyana advanced to the Round of 16 and will face the Netherlands on Sunday.

Hildah Magaia possesses an uncanny ability to be in the perfect position at the most opportune moments, making her a player any coach would yearn to have in their starting lineup.

Her instinctive sense of positioning and magical timing elevates her game to a level that inspires admiration among her peers and coaches.

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis does not have to dream as ‘Breadwinner’, the fitting nickname bestowed upon the forward, showed up once again for the national women’s senior team when it mattered most.

Her goals proved pivotal in Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco last year, earning the lady’s side their first-ever continental gold on their sixth attempt.

At the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australasia, Magaia has been instrumental for Banyana.

In Wellington on Wednesday, the final Group G clash against Italy, she helped steer South Africa past the Europeans with a stunning 3-2 victory.

Magaia’s goal and match-winning assist to Thembi Kgatlana in the 92nd minute was the difference when the final whistle sounded.

“They call me the breadwinner, and without the breadwinner, there’s no bread – so I had to provide the bread for the nation,” Magaia laughingly said during the post-match press conference seated alongside Ellis, who also giggled at the statement.

“We were so close to going home. It really means a lot, and it is an emotional one, but personally, it is my first World Cup, and it is really an emotional one – it’s all God’s glory.”

For the winning goal, Jermain Seoposenwe, who shifted to the left wing, created space in the middle for an oncoming Magaia.

She then majestically swerved and dazzled past two blue Italian jumpers with the ball before inch-perfectly squaring the ball to Kgatlana to slot home from close range.

Banyana's impressive performance secures them R1.14 million from FIFA for reaching the knockout stage.

FIFA Women's World Cup prize money players split: Group stage: $30k (R572,000)

Round of 16: $60k (R1.14 million)

Quarter Final: $90k (R1.71 million)

4th place: $165k (R3.14 million)

3rd place: $180k (R3.43 million)

2nd place: $195k (R3.71 million)

Winners: $270k (R5.14 million)

Thanks to the generous donation from the Motsepe Foundation, each player will also receive an additional R230 000.

These remarkable achievements mean that each player will earn a well-deserved total of R1.33 million for their outstanding efforts in the World Cup held in New Zealand and Australia.

Magaia, however, intends to share the spoils with her family, particularly her mother.

“I will be able to help my family,” she said.

“I will be able to do everything for my mother because I am the one who is taking care of her because I am the breadwinner.”

Sunday’s match against the Netherlands kicks off at 04:00 (SA time) at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.