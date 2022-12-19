Worldwide debate rages about Messi's robe, a bisht, while lifting the World Cup

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for a third time, ending a long 36-year wait as they beat France in the final on Sunday.

Captain Lionel Messi donned a black robe called a bisht given by the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as he lifted the trophy.



But what is a bisht, and what does it symbolise?

All eyes were on captain Messi as he took to the stage to lift the 18 carat gold trophy as he has now won every major football tournament.

However, after collecting his gold medal from FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wrapped the 35-year-old in a black robe known as a bisht.

The South Americans had defeated France in a penalty shootout following the 3-3 scoreline at the end of extra-time in a thrilling end to a phenomenal tournament held in Qatar, a Muslim country.

Messi, who was full of smiles, wore the bisht with immense honour, took to the centre of the stage, surrounded by his Argentine teammates, as fireworks and confetti took to the sky as he raised the trophy.

The gesture by the Emir of Qatar, who donned a bisht himself, had some tongues wagging, and some heads shaking, believing it clouded Messi and Argentina's moment.

It was a tournament that was beset with political innuendo even before it began, starting with the controversial decision to award Qatar the rights to host and then the outpouring of tales about the treatment of immigrant workers, no alcohol consumption in stadiums on matchdays and (lack of) LGBTQ+ rights in the state.

The final act by Qatar's ruler brought all the political accusations back to the fore, with some accusing the state of usurping the moment to forever etch Qatar's image in football and sporting history books - the last scrub of their sports washing attempt.

Others took a different view and saw the garment as one of the most regal gifts one could be bestowed by the Gulf state.

Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini called it a "beautiful gesture" on her Twitter account.

Beautiful gesture ! ?????? https://t.co/FdFPBILdxD — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) December 18, 2022

The bisht is a traditional men's black cloak which dates back thousands of years, as early as the 5th century and is often worn over a thawb, known as a top.

It is famously worn in the Islamic faith across the world and not only in Arab nations.

The black cloak is worn predominantly on special occasions such as weddings and Eid, the Islamic holiday, to mark the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

Messi’s black cloak is called a 'Beshth'. Arabian warriors wore it after a victory. It’s also worn by the royal family. King of Qatar honoured Messi as a sign of respect. Signifying Messi as a warrior who won for his country Argentina pic.twitter.com/TMStG6mo57 — Tallie Dar (@talliedar) December 18, 2022

It is also worn on Salat-al Jumuah, the Islamic Friday prayer or Salat-al Janazah, the prayer before the burial for a funeral.

It is usually worn by imams, kings, and people with high status and is associated with prestige and royalty. The bisht comes in various colours such as black, brown, beige, cream or grey with gold trimming and is made from camel's hair and goat wool.

While wearing the black cloak comes as a huge honour, and Messi seemed to appreciate the moment as he gazed lovingly into the skies as it draped over his Argentina shirt, people will forever debate whether it was the right timing and moment despite the grand gesture.