14m ago

Share

Long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alex Shakoane
Alex Shakoane
Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns' long-serving official Alex Shakoane has died, the club announced on Sunday.

Shakoane's passing was confirmed by the club on Sunday, with their chairman Tlhopie Motsepe expressing sadness at losing an effervescent and iconic figure of the club.

"The Motsepe family, the Board, the supporters, and all the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family mourn and are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex" Goldfinger" Shakoane whom we all loved dearly," Motsepe said in a statement on the club's social media platforms.

 "Bra Alex's life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns and we will miss his unique contributions and larger-than-life personality."

Shakoane, a former policeman, served in the club in various capacities, with two spells as their communications officer.

He was serving as the club's Supporter Mobilisation Manager at the time of his passing, with the club saying Shakoane's memorial and funeral details will be announced in due course.

 


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownspsljohannesburgsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
West Ham United 1
Manchester United 0
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 252/10
New Zealand 299/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
3% - 80 votes
Mzwandile Stick
7% - 209 votes
John Dobson
18% - 555 votes
Johan Ackermann
25% - 752 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 146 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 124 votes
Jake White
8% - 240 votes
Rassie Erasmus
31% - 926 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo