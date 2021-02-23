Mixed bag Kaizer Chiefs held by Horoya in CAF Champions League clash

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by AC Horoya from Guinea in their CAF Champions League Group C game at the FNB Stadium.



In what was Chiefs’ first ever Champions League group stage home game, they played well in patches and found form in the second half but didn’t convert their chances.

They’ve yet to win at home in the Champions League this season and while their inexperience showed, there were some flashes that will hold them in good stead.

The game consisted of fast starts from Kaizer Chiefs, gradual consolidation from both sides followed by a fast finish.

Horoya, seasoned continental campaigners, were more than happy to sit back and take the point, but also showed the tactical nous to try and catch Chiefs on the counterattack.

It nearly worked in the 28th minute when a flat-footed Chiefs defence failed to respond to a counterattack that drew error strewn goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune off his line.

Nikiema Dramane beat the Chiefs defenders for pace and put in a lob that beat the advancing Khune, but just went wide.

That Horoya were very comfortable on the ball belied the pressure the hosts put them under in the first 10 minutes.

They were subjected to a volley of crosses and countless attacks they were able to repel.

The closest Chiefs got to scoring in that period was in the third minute when Moussa Camara saved Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's shot.

The next best Chiefs effort came in the 28th minute when Samir Nurkovic’s header narrowly went wide of Camara’s net.

Nurkovic asked pressing questions in the second half. His 47th minute header from a lovely Reeve Frosler cross from the left-hand side was narrowly, but correctly called for offside.

His 52nd minute chance tap-in from a Ramahlwe Mphahlele cross was a clearer offside, but Chiefs were playing with far more intent and purpose.

They attacked from both flanks and at times through the middle, but Horoya were more than comfortable when they defended with depth.

When there were numbers around Nurkovic, Chiefs were short of options and ideas.

Once they were able to draw the Horoya defenders wide, they were able to capitalise on the space.

One such example was Mphahlele’s 85th minute cross that found Njabulo Blom and his shot was well saved by Camara.

That spurred the visitors into a series of counter attacks, one of which forced Khune to save a blistering Mensah Brefo shot in the 90th minute.

Chiefs weren’t done and forced a freekick in a dangerous area with moments remaining.

Lebogang Manyama, who was quiet as a second-half substitute, forced an excellent save from Camara to end proceedings.