Mosimane fires broadside at 'Downs after bus blocked en route to stadium: What do you want from me?

Pitso Mosimane's war with former club Mamelodi Sundowns shows no signs of ending.

Mosimane accused the club of not stopping their off-the-field antics against him.

Sundowns beat Al-Ahly 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday to complete a rare CAF Champions League double.

Sundowns inflicted a 1-0 loss on Mosimane's Egyptian super-club at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, securing a rare CAF Champions League double against the defending champions.

Sundowns 'supporters' put obstructions in the way of Al-Ahly's team bus that Mosimane had to get out of the bus to remove.

When the teams met last year at the quarterfinal stage, Mosimane had obscenities hurled at him when the Al-Ahly team bus was on its way to the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

Mosimane admitted that Sundowns had won the game fair and square, but there was no need for their off-the-field performances.

"Before every game I play, they're still behind me. They're still after me, these people," Mosimane said.

"They don't want to leave me alone, but that time, I've moved on. They have a good team and they have three coaches.

"What do you want? You've won. Leave me alone. I'm gone. I've done my best and given you a great team.

"Why are you after me? What do you want to achieve? It's very dirty and I'll reveal it one day. There's a lot and it’s too much. Don't play dirty.

"The game is played on the pitch. The goal is legitimate and it’s no problem. Thapelo Morena's goal in Cairo was a good goal.

"Why do you dabble in underhand stuff? You're a big team. It's unbelievable."

Mosimane also took a jab at Mamelodi Sundowns official and former Bafana Bafana coach Trott Moloto, accusing him of sending lawyers letters, but didn’t blame the earlier ruckus before they got to the stadium for the defeat.

Peter Shalulile's 23rd-minute goal separated the sides in a hi-octane, high stakes game the hosts won to take a step closer to the quarterfinals.

Mosimane also used the press conference that Moloto attended to serve as a reminder of his credentials at Sundowns.

"People play a game that takes you to a different emotion and we play at high-level tournaments, so the blocking of buses can't be a problem," Mosimane said.

"We know the person behind all of this. There's only one person behind all of this, but I'm strong in football and I have been around.

"I've been at Sundowns through the different owners as a player and coach and in football, I'm strong in my own capacity.

"You can't deal with me. I have a career that I've built for myself and that will talk. The rest is cheap."