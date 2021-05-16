Orlando Pirates with it all to do against Raja Casablanca after lacklustre CAF Confed draw

Orlando Pirates have it all to do in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal against Moroccan side Raja Casablanca after they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Vincent Pule's 39th-minute goal for the home side was canceled out by Ben Malango Ngita's equaliser on the hour mark.

The visitors, who were favourites going into the game based on their strong group stage form, will be the happier of the teams.

They went into the game on the back of winning all their group games, scoring 13 goals and conceding none.

Pirates had some indifferent form, drawing and losing their last two group games, even though they had done enough to qualify.

However, Pirates' concern is their away form as both their wins came in the preliminary stages and only collected draws and a loss on the road in the group stage.

Pirates were again hampered by inaccuracy in front of goal. When Wayde Jooste's cross was gobbled up by Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti in the sixth minute, it would be the story of the half until Pule's 39th-minute opener.

The opening 20 minutes of the game was tense, with tackles and half chances until Ngita's long range shot went wide of Wayne Sandilands's net.

Eight minutes later, Sofiane Rahimi had a tame shot that was saved by Sandilands, but it had become clear that Raja had weathered Pirates' early dominance.

Pirates though were having the better chances and should have scored in the 31st minute, but Deon Hotto couldn't get on the end of Pule's cross.

Pirates then broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Pule's left-footed shot rocketed past Zniti after Abdeljalil Jbira misjudged a long ball.

Pirates though are known for their defensive lapses and the lanky Ngita was on hand to punish the hosts 15 minutes into the second half when he bundled Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who was lucky not to have conceded a handball penalty, off the ball and drove a right-footed shot past Sandilands to equalise for the visitors.

The equaliser had marked a high point in the early second-half period where Raja niggled the hosts and the referee.

It was a taste of what Pirates will expect in Saturday's return leg where they will want to capitalise on the away goal they accrued.

Ngita had a late chance, but that was blocked by Pirates' desperate defence while Hotto and Paseka Mako were guilty of over-elaborating in the box when they had chances.

With their wonky away form, Pirates will hope their wasted chances won't come back and haunt them.