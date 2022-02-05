Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly beat Monterrey to advance into Club World Cup semis

Despite missing numerous key players, including Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, head coach Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly took down Mexican giants Monterrey 1-0 to advance into the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals.

Aside from the injured Tau, seven other first-team regulars were missing due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments but the Egyptian giants were not deterred from their mission.

The African champions will play Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a place in the Club World Cup final after Saturday's victory.

Defender Mohamed Hany drilled in the winning goal on 53 minutes, after which Al Ahly had to be resolute defensively to maintain their advantage.

The Mexican side, last season's CONCACAF Champions League winners coached by former Egypt boss Javier Aguirre, will take on the losers of Sunday's game between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Al Jazira in a fifth-place playoff.

Al Hilal won the Asian Champions League title, while Al Jazira qualified as winners of the UAE Pro League. Al Jazira beat AS Pirae of Tahiti 4-1 in the opening match of the tournament.

European champions Chelsea enter the competition in the last four, with Al Hilal or Jazira their first opponents on February 9.