WATCH | Australian PM Scott Morrison rugby tackles child during soccer match

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made headlines after accidentally flattening a junior soccer player in Tasmania.
Morrison was playing a training game with kids at the home of the Devonport Strikers when he made contact with a child.
Morrison accidentally flattened Luca Fauvette, who plays under-8s. Luckily the child emerged unscathed.
According to the News.com.au website, Morrison had just landed in Tasmania when he attended a training night at the soccer club.
Morrison met players and parents and gave a speech about the government's $3.5 million pledge to redevelop the playing pitch and upgrade facilities.
The reaction to the Scott Morrison soccer kid tackle is the ultimate #auspol Rorschach test ?? pic.twitter.com/DAiPbFwigu— Jamie Travers (@JamieTravers) May 18, 2022
Morrison issued a statement on the incident: "A shout out to young Luca for being such a good sport.
"You may have seen we had a bit of a collision at club training tonight at the Devonport Strikers Football Club in Tasmania. I spoke to Luca and his mum Ali tonight to check in on him and he was in good form.
"Great to be able to have a good chat to him about his love of football and to hear he’s had three hat-tricks in his budding career already."
The incident went viral on social media, with some poking at Morrison. Former Wallabies rugby payer David Pocock also chipped in:
“Shoulder contact to the head. No malice but off the ball and no attempt to drop his body height before the tackle. Red card. And we might be seeing him at the judiciary."— David Pocock (@pocockdavid) May 18, 2022
Thoughts, @Nigelrefowens? https://t.co/LsuxnhAMrn