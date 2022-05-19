26m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Australian PM Scott Morrison rugby tackles child during soccer match

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made headlines after accidentally flattening a junior soccer player in Tasmania.

Morrison was playing a training game with kids at the home of the Devonport Strikers when he made contact with a child.

Morrison accidentally flattened Luca Fauvette, who plays under-8s. Luckily the child emerged unscathed.

According to the News.com.au website, Morrison had just landed in Tasmania when he attended a training night at the soccer club.

Morrison met players and parents and gave a speech about the government's $3.5 million pledge to redevelop the playing pitch and upgrade facilities.

Morrison issued a statement on the incident: "A shout out to young Luca for being such a good sport.

"You may have seen we had a bit of a collision at club training tonight at the Devonport Strikers Football Club in Tasmania. I spoke to Luca and his mum Ali tonight to check in on him and he was in good form.

"Great to be able to have a good chat to him about his love of football and to hear he’s had three hat-tricks in his budding career already."

The incident went viral on social media, with some poking at Morrison. Former Wallabies rugby payer David Pocock also chipped in:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2347 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2163 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22138.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo