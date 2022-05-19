WATCH | Australian PM Scott Morrison rugby tackles child during soccer match

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made headlines after accidentally flattening a junior soccer player in Tasmania.

Morrison was playing a training game with kids at the home of the Devonport Strikers when he made contact with a child.

Morrison accidentally flattened Luca Fauvette, who plays under-8s. Luckily the child emerged unscathed.

According to the News.com.au website, Morrison had just landed in Tasmania when he attended a training night at the soccer club.

Morrison met players and parents and gave a speech about the government's $3.5 million pledge to redevelop the playing pitch and upgrade facilities.

The reaction to the Scott Morrison soccer kid tackle is the ultimate #auspol Rorschach test ?? pic.twitter.com/DAiPbFwigu — Jamie Travers (@JamieTravers) May 18, 2022

Morrison issued a statement on the incident: "A shout out to young Luca for being such a good sport.

"You may have seen we had a bit of a collision at club training tonight at the Devonport Strikers Football Club in Tasmania. I spoke to Luca and his mum Ali tonight to check in on him and he was in good form.

"Great to be able to have a good chat to him about his love of football and to hear he’s had three hat-tricks in his budding career already."

The incident went viral on social media, with some poking at Morrison. Former Wallabies rugby payer David Pocock also chipped in: