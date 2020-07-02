ATP Tour

16m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena test negative for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
PA/Supplied

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said on Thursday.

Neither the 33-year-old player or his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.

The couple had been self isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour.

Four players - Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki - tested positive for the virus after the event which saw little social distancing and packed stands.

The world No 1's coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted Covid-19.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tournament.

The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was "so deeply sorry" that the tournament "caused harm".

On Wednesday, the player donated more than €40 000 euros ($45,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Serbia, with a population of about seven million people, has registered nearly 15 000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.

READ | Aussie tennis legend gives Nick Kyrgios some sage advice

Related Links
Aussie tennis legend gives Nick Kyrgios some sage advice
Novak Djokovic donates €40 000 euros to Serbian town hit hard by Covid-19
Kevin Anderson harbours no retirement thoughts
Read more on:
atp tournovak djokovictenniscoronavirus
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
46% - 3276 votes
Cricket
11% - 774 votes
Football
18% - 1267 votes
Athletics
2% - 140 votes
Boxing
1% - 56 votes
Cycling
2% - 147 votes
Golf
5% - 360 votes
Motorsport
7% - 509 votes
Tennis
3% - 216 votes
Water sports
1% - 63 votes
American sports
1% - 56 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo