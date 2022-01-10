ATP Tour

Djokovic wins fresh deportation delay

Novak Djokovic. (Getty Images)
An Australian judge has agreed to delay any effort to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic to late Monday, as his court case continues in Melbourne.

With minutes to go before a previous court order expired, Djokovic won another temporary reprieve from Judge Anthony Kelly, this time until 20:00 local time (11:00 SA time) on Monday.

Government lawyers had earlier indicated they would be willing to delay the deportation order, which is hanging over the 34-year-old Serbian as he seeks to remain in Australia.

Djokovic jetted into Australia last Wednesday hoping to defend his Australian Open crown and seal an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.

The unvaccinated star was deemed to have not provided adequate evidence of a medical exemption.

The case is set to return to court later on Monday.

