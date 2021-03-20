ATP Tour

Heartbreak for Lloyd Harris as he falls over final hurdle in Dubai

Lloyd Harris. (Getty Images)
Russian Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable season by winning his first ATP Tour title on Saturday, beating South Africa's Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final.

The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semi-finals on their Grand Slam debut in the Open era at the Australian Open last month, cruised past Harris 6-3, 6-2.

Karatsev, who climbed from 114th to 42nd in the world rankings following the Australian Open, broke Harris' serve midway through the opening set and twice more in the second.

It was his first ATP singles final, having won an event for the first time on tour in last week's doubles tournament in Doha, alongside compatriot Andrey Rublev.

He dumped out the in-form Rublev in Friday's semi-finals and backed that up against Harris.

Karatsev saved the only two break points he faced as he raced to victory in under an hour and 20 minutes.

It was a disappointing end to a magnificent week for the 24-year-old Harris, who became the first qualifier in history to reach the final of the tournament.

He memorably claimed several big scalps on his way to the showpiece match, notably beating first seed Dominic Thiem as well as Kei Nishikori.

"There are so many positives to take from this week, coming through seven matches," said Harris.

"Aslan was just too good today, and sometimes it happens like that, but I'm going to take all the big ups from this week, move forward and take it into the next tournament."



