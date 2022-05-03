'I gave my best' - SA's Kevin Anderson hangs up his racquet

South African star Kevin Anderson has announced his retirement from tennis.

Anderson, 35, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon, saying he had "finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire".

A US Open and Wimbledon finalist, Anderson, who stood 2.03 metres tall, was known for his strong serve and aggressive play.

He turned pro in 2005 but recently has struggled with numerous injuries.

His best performances in the other Grand Slams saw Anderson reach the 4th round of the Australian Open on three occasions (2013, 2014 and 2015) and the 4th round of the French Open four times (2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018).

His highest ATP ranking came in 2018 when he peaked at No 5 and during his professional career, Anderson won seven titles.

"I don't remember a time in my life when I wasn't playing tennis," Anderson tweeted in his retirement message.



"I started on the journey 30 years ago when my Dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world.



"Since then, tennis has carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa and truly gave me the world.



"I've experienced so many different challenges and emotions; this sport can be exhilarating and, at the same time, lonely.



"I've had my ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it for anything.



"My journey helped me become the man who I am today.



"Today, I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis."

Anderson ended his statement by saying he was thankful for his career and what tennis had given him.

"I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was part of the sport," he said.

"As a kid, my Dad used to tell me success isn't defined by results but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be.



"I gave my best."



A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) pic.twitter.com/atueKpob84 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) May 3, 2022



