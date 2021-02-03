Kevin Anderson sails into 3rd round at Melbourne ATP event

South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson has reached the last 16 of the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne.

Anderson cruised past German world No 128 Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, wining 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The event is one of two ATP 250-level tournaments currently being played in Melbourne as preparation for next week's Australian Open.

Anderson, No 82 in the ATP rankings, had made an equally impressive start to the event on Monday when he beat Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-5.

The former world No 5 will next face Russian second seed Karen Khachanov, who is ranked 20th in the world. Anderson won his only previous encounter against Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the Miami Masters in 2018.



Meanwhile at the other ATP 250 event, the Murray River Open, Anderson's compatriot Lloyd Harris bowed out in the first round on Monday when he lost to Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.



Harris is currently ranked 91st in the world and will now shift his focus to the year's first Grand Slam starting at Melbourne Park next Monday (8 February).

The biggest names in the game, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, are playing the ATP Cup teams event, which is also taking place in Melbourne this week.

Collated results on Wednesday from the ATP Murray River Open and Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park:

Murray River Open

Second round



Stan Wawrinka (SUI x1) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Alex Bolt (AUS) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5

Marcos Giron (USA) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x10) 6-3, 6-4

Daniel Evans (GBR x8) bt Pedro Sousa (POR) 6-3, 7-5

Ricardas Berankis (LTU) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 7-5

Egor Gerasimov (BLR) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN x16) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

James Duckworth (AUS) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x7) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Tommy Paul (USA x15) 6-4, 6-3

Great Ocean Road Open

Second round



Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) bt David Goffin (BEL x1) 6-3, 6-3

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS x11) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Mario Vilella (ESP) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x5) 7-5, 6-3

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x3) bt Mikael Torpegaard (DEN) 6-4, 6-3

Pablo Cuevas (URU) bt Robin Haase (NED) 7-5, 6-3

Stefano Travaglia (ITA) bt Sam Querrey (USA x10) 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 6-4

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x8) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Kwon Soonwoo (KOR) 6-3, 6-4

Salvatore Caruso (ITA) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA x9) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1

Aljaz Bedene (SLO x13) bt Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-0, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA x4) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-2, 6-4

Reilly Opelka (USA x6) bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-4, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3