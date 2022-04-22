Lloyd Harris calls it quits during Barcelona Open 3rd round

South African tennis star Lloyd Harris retired due to injury in his Barcelona Open third round encounter against Australian 10th seed Alex De Minaur on Friday.

Di Minaur was in firm control throughout the encounter, leading 6-0 in the first set before Harris called it quits.

Harris has been suffering from back spasms and was too uncomfortable to finish with the match only lasting 20 minutes.

De Minaur will now face either Cameron Norrie or Marton Fucsovics in his quarter-final.

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

3rd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) 6-1, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x5) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x6) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-4, 7-5

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) 7-5, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-0, retired

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x8) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x11) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2