ATP Tour

1h ago

add bookmark

Lloyd Harris calls it quits during Barcelona Open 3rd round

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African tennis star Lloyd Harris (AFP)
South African tennis star Lloyd Harris (AFP)
Megan Briggs /Getty Images via AFP

South African tennis star Lloyd Harris retired due to injury in his Barcelona Open third round encounter against Australian 10th seed Alex De Minaur on Friday.

Di Minaur was in firm control throughout the encounter, leading 6-0 in the first set before Harris called it quits.

Harris has been suffering from back spasms and was too uncomfortable to finish with the match only lasting 20 minutes.

De Minaur will now face either Cameron Norrie or Marton Fucsovics in his quarter-final.

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

3rd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) 6-1, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x5) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x6) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-4, 7-5

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) 7-5, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-0, retired

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x8) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x11) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atp tourlloyd harristennis
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
51% - 1680 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
49% - 1585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo