Lloyd Harris notches impressive clay court win at Barcelona Open

South African tennis ace Lloyd Harris claimed an impressive clay court win at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

Harris, the world No 40, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) in one hour and 58 minutes.

It was two tight sets, but Harris crucially slammed down nine aces while his 96th-ranked opponent managed only one.

Harris also held his composure well by winning the second-set tie-break 7-0 as the local hope self-destructed.

After an indifferent start to the year, Harris impressed by reaching the last 16 of a Masters 1000 event for the first time at the Miami Open last month.



He started his clay season with a first round loss to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at last week's Monte Carlo Masters and entered the Barcelona Open with a 5-9 ATP win-loss record in 2022.

In the Barcelona second round, Harris will face a stern test against 17th-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, who is an accomplished clay court player.

