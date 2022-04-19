ATP Tour

Lloyd Harris notches impressive clay court win at Barcelona Open

Herman Mostert
Lloyd Harris. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
South African tennis ace Lloyd Harris claimed an impressive clay court win at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

Harris, the world No 40, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) in one hour and 58 minutes.

It was two tight sets, but Harris crucially slammed down nine aces while his 96th-ranked opponent managed only one.

Harris also held his composure well by winning the second-set tie-break 7-0 as the local hope self-destructed.

After an indifferent start to the year, Harris impressed by reaching the last 16 of a Masters 1000 event for the first time at the Miami Open last month.

He started his clay season with a first round loss to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at last week's Monte Carlo Masters and entered the Barcelona Open with a 5-9 ATP win-loss record in 2022.

In the Barcelona second round, Harris will face a stern test against 17th-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, who is an accomplished clay court player.


