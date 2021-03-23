Lloyd Harris to face Andy Murray in Miami Open 1st round

South African tennis ace Lloyd Harris will open his Miami Open campaign against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Full Miami Open draw

Harris, 24, made headlines at last week's Dubai Championship where he reached his first final of an ATP 500-level event.

Harris lost to red-hot Russian Aslan Karatsev in the final but it was nevertheless a successful week for the Capetonian, who became the first qualifier in history to reach the championship match in Dubai.

En route to the final, Harris had knocked top-seed and world No 4 Dominic Thiem, as well as Japan's Kei Nishikori, a former world No 4.

It saw Harris jump 29 spots to a career-high No 52 in the latest ATP rankings.

The South African will fancy his chances against Murray this week, with the Scot having struggled in recent times.

Murray received a wild card into the main draw of the Masters 1000 event as he currently finds himself languishing at No 119 in the ATP rankings.

The 33-year-old has struggled to find the form that took him to the world No 1 ranking in 2016, having undergone a hip replacement which has impaired his on-court movement.

A win for Harris would therefore not be regarded as an upset, as Murray is currently nowhere near the same player that won the Miami Open in 2009 and 2013.

The winner of the Harris-Murray match will face seventh-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

The 1R match I'm most looking forward to is...?? #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/RAOg5WmHM3 — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile Harris' compatriot, Kevin Anderson, who's been struggling with knee and hip predicaments in recent times, will open his campaign against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, with the winner taking on second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece in the second round.



Anderson, 34, missed the ATP events in Doha and Acapulco due to injury and currently finds himself at No 91 in the rankings. He got into the Miami main draw on a protected ranking.

The top seed at the tournament is world No 2 Daniil Medvedev, with the game's superstars, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, opting to skip the event.