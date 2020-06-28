ATP Tour

Roger Federer's former coach blasts Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during Day 3 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Centre on 12 August 2019 in Mason, Ohio.
Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during Day 3 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Centre on 12 August 2019 in Mason, Ohio.
Paul Annacone, the former coach of Roger Federer and Andy Murray, believes the controversial Adria Tour could have disasterous consequences.

Novak Djokovic organised the Adria Tour but courted controversy by resisting calls to implement social distancing.

That meant 4 000 fans were in the stadium in Belgrade, and players were later seen partying together and playing basketball with each each other.

All that came to a crashing halt when several players, inducing Djokovic, and staff members tested positive for Covid-19, and Paul Annacone, a seasoned and respected coach, understands the criticism.

"I think there's a lot of his peer group who are scratching their heads," Annacone told Sports Illustrated.

"His [Novak Djokovic] passion to do something good clouded all the information, all the science.

"It was a good cause, driven by the right reason, but the end result was pretty disastrous."

Annacone also worries that the Adria Tour fiasco may have reaching consequences for players, many of whom may have their confidence in their safety dented.

"There's 10 people on the council; they should figure how they feel about it," he added.

"You have 500 players around the world on razor's edge, hoping they can play in eight weeks [at the US Open]. Every action has a consequence."

