SA loses its place in ATP World Cup due to Covid-19

South Africa has lost its place in the ATP World Cup pre-Australian Open tournament, which will be staged in Melbourne from 1-5 February.
It is a frustrating blow for the likes of Kevin Anderson, Lloyd Harris and Raven Klaasen after the event was reduced from 24 nations to 12 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic scourge.
South Africa performed creditably in the initial ATP Team Cup in 2020 losing to the eventual winners Novak Djokovic's Serbia but gained creditable victories over France and Chile.
Teams' qualified for the compressed event based on their men's singles rankings with South Africa reduced to the role of also-rans, with Anderson's current singles ranking of 81st and Harris on 87th leaving the country with only an outside chance of inclusion.
South Africa needed the unavailability of several of the qualifying 12 nations to squeeze into the ATP Team Cup, but while Switzerland have withdrawn because of the unavailability of the injury-recuperating Roger Federer - this alone has not been sufficient.
The 12 qualifying nations as they now stand in the powerful field are headed by holders Serbia with world number one Djokovic at the helm again and last year's beaten finalists Spain with Rafael Nadal their number one.
World number three Dominic Thiem spearheads the Austrian team, Russia has world number four Daniil Medvedev and number eight Andrey Rublev to call on.
Greece will be relying on world number six, Stefanos Tsitsipas; the German team include world number seven, Alexander Zverev and Argentina will be led by Diego Schwartzman (ninth-ranked).
Italy have 10th-ranked Matteo Berrettini and 17th ranked Fabio Fognini to call on, Japan's number one is Kei Nishikori, who has a protected world 10th ranking; France have Gael Monfils (11th); Canada's well-balanced side includes Dennis Shapovalov (12th) and Milos Raonic (14th).
Completing the 12 participants will be Australia's Alex de Minaur-led team, who assume the wild card position as the host nation.
Apart from the prestige of inclusion in the Team Cup tournament, the event provides ideal preparation for the Australian Open, with the opening Grand Slam of the year due to start on 8 February - while substantial ranking points are at stake as well.
And this is where Anderson, Harris and Klaasen will be missing out, as much as anything.
The draw will be made on 20 January ahead of the tournament starting on 1 February.
- Serbia (Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Cacic)
- Argentina (Diego Schwartzman, Guido Pella, Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez)
- Spain (Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, Pablo Carreno Busta)
- Italy (Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori)
- Austria (Dominic Thiem, Dennis Novak, Philipp Oswald, Tristan-Samuel Weissborn)
- Japan (Kei Nishikori, Yoshihito Nishioka, Ben McLachlan, Toshihide Matsui)
- Russia (Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Evgeny Donskoy)
- France (Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Nicolas Mahut, Edouard Roger-Vasselin)
- Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Markos Kalovelonis, Petros Tsitsipas)
- Canada (Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Peter Polansky, Steven Diez)
- Germany (Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Kevin Krawietz, Andreas Mies)
- Australia (Alex de Minaur, John Millman, John Peers, Luke Saville)