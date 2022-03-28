ATP Tour

28 Mar

SA tennis ace Lloyd Harris digs deep to reach Miami Open last 16

Herman Mostert
Lloyd Harris. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
  • SA tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached the round of 16 at the Miami Open after beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets.
  • Harris saved five break points in the final set to reach the last 16 at a Masters 1000 event for the first time.
  • The Capetonian next faces defending champion and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz from Poland.

South Africa's Lloyd Harris dug deep to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the Miami Open third round on Monday.

Harris, the world No 44, beat the 96th-ranked Japanese player 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5 in two hours and 34 minutes.

It was a gruelling battle that went down to the wire, but the South African handled the pressure better than his opponent to reach the round of 16 at a Masters 1000 event for the first time.

Serving at 4-4 in the final set, Harris was under the cosh and had to save break points on three separate occasions.

At 5-5, Harris again saved two break points, and then took his opportunity on his first match point in the next game.

Harris slammed 19 aces to Nishioka's two - a statistic that proved vital in the final outcome.

It has been an inconsistent year so far for Harris - he entered the Miami Open with a 2-7 ATP win-loss record - but he seems to be finding the form that saw him progress to the quarter-finals of the US Open last year.

In the round of 16, Harris will face defending champion and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz from Poland, who beat 29th seeded Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Results from ATP/WTA Miami Open on Monday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Men

Third round

Daniil Medvedev (x1) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x15) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Aslan Karatsev (x29) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x14) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x21) 6-4, 6-4

Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x25) 6-4, 6-3

Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3


Women

Fourth round

Daria Saville (AUS) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Alison Riske (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA x9) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 6-2, 6-4

Belinda Bencic (SUI x22) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Cori Gauff (USA x14) 6-3, 6-1

Jessica Pegula (USA x16) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-0, 0-0 (retired)

Petra Kvitova (CZE x28) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x21) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Paula Badosa (ESP x5) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-2, 6-3


