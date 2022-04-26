ATP Tour

SA's Lloyd Harris bows out of Estoril Open

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Lloyd Harris serves at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has lost to Carlos Taberner of Spain in the first round of the Estoril Open in Portugal.

Harris lost in two sets, 3-6, 4-6 in a match that lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes.Harris managed 10 aces to the one of Taberner but only had a 65% first serve success rate.

Taberner succeeded with all three of his break point save attempts, while the South African could only save two out of four break points on his serve.

After an indifferent start to the year, Harris impressed by reaching the last 16 of a Masters 1000 event for the first time at the Miami Open last month.

He started his clay season with a first-round loss to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Monte Carlo Masters and managed to get to the third round of last week's Barcelona Open before withdrawing due to injury. 


