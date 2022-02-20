ATP Tour

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | In! Auger-Aliassime shows sportsmanship, advises opponent to challenge call

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (R) greets Roman Safiullin of Russia (L). (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (R) greets Roman Safiullin of Russia (L). (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Young Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime raised eyebrows when he advised his opponent Roman Safiullin to challenge a call that the lines judge deemed out but was actually in during their match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

The 21-year-old's sportsmanship endeared him to the tennis community even further after winning his first ATP Tour title at Rotterdam last week.

The Russian Safiullin sent a stinging forehand passing shot down the line that was incorrectly deemed out and, after some brief inspection, Auger-Aliassime politely suggested that his opponent challenge the call.

Safiullin eventually obliged and repays showed the ball got a lick of the line on its way through.

The Canadian advanced into the Marseille final despite helping his opponent in that brief moment, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), and will face another Russian, Andrey Rublev in the final on Sunday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atp tourfelix auger-aliassimetennis
loading... Live
Australia 0/0
Sri Lanka 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
42% - 67 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
58% - 93 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo