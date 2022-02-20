WATCH | In! Auger-Aliassime shows sportsmanship, advises opponent to challenge call

Young Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime raised eyebrows when he advised his opponent Roman Safiullin to challenge a call that the lines judge deemed out but was actually in during their match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

The 21-year-old's sportsmanship endeared him to the tennis community even further after winning his first ATP Tour title at Rotterdam last week.

Sportsmanship doesn't get much better than this ??@felixtennis hears the call of out and tells Safiullin to challenge it because he believes it was in! pic.twitter.com/m6VmeP8hFW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 19, 2022

The Russian Safiullin sent a stinging forehand passing shot down the line that was incorrectly deemed out and, after some brief inspection, Auger-Aliassime politely suggested that his opponent challenge the call.



Safiullin eventually obliged and repays showed the ball got a lick of the line on its way through.

The Canadian advanced into the Marseille final despite helping his opponent in that brief moment, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), and will face another Russian, Andrey Rublev in the final on Sunday.