Why Kevin Anderson could outlast opponents in epics: 'It's about one thing my dad taught me'

One of the enduring memories of SA tennis legend Kevin Anderson's career will be his endurance in a few epic matches.

The 35-year-old, who retired this week, memorably reached 2018's final of Wimbledon against fellow beanpole John Isner after an almost 7-hour battle.

Despite a spotty injury record, Anderson believes he had honed that ability to outlast opponents through the attitude instilled in him by his dad: He'd never lose a game because of tiredness.

What is about proverbial beanpoles and their ability to hold out for hours on the tennis court?

That will always be one of the enduring memories of Kevin Anderson's stellar career, which he called time on earlier this week.

The 2.03m giant memorably reached the final of 2018's edition of Wimbledon following an epic last four encounter with American John Isner, a compelling tit-for-tat that lasted 6 hours and 36 minutes before he eventually claimed a 7–6, 6–7, 6–7, 6–4, 26–24 victory.

It was indeed a freakish spectacle, the 2.08m Isner also not giving an inch to ensure he'd have been involved in both of the longest matches in the sport's history.

The 37-year-old won a 11 hour 5 minutes skirmish against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, a record that is likely to never be broken.

"In terms of the endurance, the fact that John was involved in both those games is a testament to his amazing serve and mentality. We gave that record a go in 2018, but I don't think it will be eclipsed any time soon," said Anderson from his home in Miami.

"I think everybody goes about their endurance on the court in a different way. I don't want to say that it was just John and I who were capable of competing in hours-long epics during our careers. There have been a few crazy long matches over the past decade.

"You think here of the Djokovic-Nadal final of the Australian Open where play went on for over five hours. The game has become physical for everyone."

Yet it is a feather in the 35-year-old, 7-title winner's cap that when he wasn't dogged by injury, he was doggedly capable of outlasting opponents.

"What really helped me in the end was this idea that my dad (Mark) instilled in me: that my physicality was never going to be a reason why I lose a tennis match," said Anderson, who achieved a career-high world ranking of 5th after his exploits at the All England Club four years ago.

"I was never going to lose a match because I was tired or couldn't go on. I really embraced it."

Indeed, as Anderson noted, 2018 was the year where his fortitude was joy to behold.

"In 2018, I played in the longest average matches throughout the year. I believe it was just a testament [to that attitude]. I was just always going to keep at it and try until the last ball.

"Fortunately I was strong and fit enough to be able to do that. That's what got me through those epics."