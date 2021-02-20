1h ago

Anime, pizza, sleep: How Naomi Osaka plans to celebrate her Aussie Open triumph

Naomi Osaka (Getty)
Naomi Osaka (Getty)

Melbourne, Feb 20, 2021 (AFP) -Japan's Naomi Osaka said she's living her "dreams" Saturday after defeating Jennifer Brady to win the Australian Open, adding that she'll celebrate with anime and pizza.

The 23-year-old won her fourth Grand Slam title after a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory in 77 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka, who will rise to second on the world rankings, becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals.

Having grown up watching the Australian Open at "crazy hours" in the United States, Osaka said it felt "surreal" to triumph for the second time at Melbourne Park.

"I'm really just living my dreams," she told Channel Nine.

"I'm always shaking a little bit (at the end). Thank God I had three match points."

Reinforcing her reputation herself as tennis's leading light, having won four of her last eight Slams she's played, Osaka warned she was not satisfied.

"I take every tournament seriously," she said.

"I just want to be consistent and that is my main goal this year."

Amid an uncertain upcoming schedule, Osaka said she hoped to play the Tokyo Olympics.

"Everyone knows I wanted to play in the Olympics since I was a kid and hopefully it goes through," she said.

But after her triumph, Osaka planned a low-key celebration.

"I'm probably going to watch some anime... maybe (eat) pizza... and go to sleep," she said.

