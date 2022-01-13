Australian PM says no decision yet on Djokovic visa

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday his government has yet to decide on cancelling tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's earlier statement that he is pondering whether to tear up the visa "has not changed", Morrison told a news conference in Canberra on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian leader stressed that it was a decision for Hawke to take, declining further comment.

Djokovic flew into Melbourne hoping to claim a tenth Australian Open title on 5 January.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace carried with him a vaccine exemption because of a claimed positive PCR test result on 16 December.

Border agents rejected his exemption, saying a recent infection was an insufficient reason, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's high-powered legal team overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.