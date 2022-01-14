45m ago

add bookmark

Australia cancels Djokovic visa again

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Novak Djokovic. (Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic. (Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Australia's government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday as it sought to deport the tennis superstar after he arrived in the country without a Covid-19 vaccine.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he acted on "health and good order grounds on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government "is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic," Hawke said in a statement.

The cancellation effectively means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.

The visa decision put the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.

Djokovic is the tournament's top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts a few hours earlier.

The megastar flew into Melbourne airport on 5 January claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on 16 December.

'All fools'

Border agents rejected his exemption, tore up his visa and placed him in a notorious Melbourne detention centre where he spent four nights.

The Australian government insists a recent infection does not qualify as a vaccine exemption for foreign nationals trying to enter the country.

Djokovic's top-flight legal team dramatically overturned the visa decision because border officials at the airport had failed to give him the agreed time to respond.

The visa battle with Djokovic is politically charged in Australia, which has endured nearly two years of some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the world.

General elections must be called by May.

Some tennis players say Djokovic should now be allowed to play, but not all have been supportive.

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas criticised his behaviour.

"For sure he has been playing by his own rules," Tsitsipas said in an interview with Indian broadcaster WION.

Nearly everyone in the Australian Open had been vaccinated, Tsitsipas said. But others "chose to follow their own way which kind of makes the majority look like they're all fools".

'Misinformation'

As the Omicron variant raced through Australia's population, Djokovic's actions came under greater scrutiny.

The tennis ace described reports about post-infection outings without a mask in Serbia as "misinformation" in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

On the day of his claimed positive test in Serbia, he attended a ceremony to honour him with stamps bearing his image. The following day he attended a youth tennis event. He appeared at both apparently without a mask.

Djokovic said he only received the PCR test result after going to the children's tennis event on 17 December.

But he admitted that he also went ahead with an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe on 18 December.

"On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," Djokovic said.

The journalist who carried out the L'Equipe interview, Franck Ramella, said he had been unaware at the time of the interview that Djokovic was Covid-positive.

The tennis star also admitted to a mistake on his Australian travel declaration, in which a box was ticked indicating that he had not, or would not, travel in the 14 days before flying to Melbourne.

In fact, social media posts and reports show he flew from Serbia to Spain during that period.

Djokovic blamed his support team for this. "My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box," he said.

As Covid-related hospitalisations rise in Melbourne, the Victorian state government said on Thursday it would cap capacity at the Australian Open at 50 percent.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atp touraustralian opennovak djokovictennis
loading... Live
Australia 131/4
England 0
View More
loading... Live
Mpumalanga 216/10
Limpopo 82/2
View More
loading... Live
Easterns 0
Northern Cape 315/3
View More
loading... Live
North West 147/10
Titans 118/3
View More
loading... Live
Knights 0
Western Province 382/5
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 245/10
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 0
South Western Districts 315/8
View More
loading... Live
Lions 372/3
Dolphins 0
View More
loading... Live
South Africa 210/10 & 101/2
India 223/10 & 198/10
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6285 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1002 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3414 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo