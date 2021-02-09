31m ago

Kevin Anderson out of Australian Open after opening round defeat

Herman Mostert
Kevin Anderson. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images)
South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson bowed out of the Australian Open on Tuesday after losing his first round encounter to Italian 9th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Berrettini, a semi-finalist at the 2019 US Open, won the two-hour, 23-minute contest in straight sets, 7-6 (11/9), 7-5, 6-3.

The match could have turned out differently for the 81st-ranked Anderson, who blew no fewer than eight set points in the first set, including a 6-3 lead in the tie-break.

Berrettini eventually sealed the set on his second set point and did not look back from there. The Italian never lost his serve and hit 45 winners compared to Anderson's 36.

Crucially, Berrettini only made 15 unforced errors, with Anderson leaking 29.

"It was really tough, but I knew he is a great player and server, so I was ready," the Italian said courtside. "Luckily I was able to serve well as well."

The world No 10 will next play a qualifier from the Czech Republic, Tomas Machac.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Africa's Lloyd Harris rallied from a set down to beat Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in their first round encounter.

Harris, the world No 91, fired 21 aces compared to six of his 188th-ranked opponent, who got into the main draw as a "lucky loser" in qualifying.

The 23-year-old next plays Australian wildcard Alexei Popyrin, who upset 13th seeded Belgian David Goffin 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

