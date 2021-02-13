Lloyd Harris bows out of Australian Open in 3rd round

South Africa's Lloyd Harris bowed out of the Australian Open on Saturday when he was beaten in straight sets by American wildcard Mackenzie McDonald.

McDonald, ranked at No 192 in the world, prevailed 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and one minute.

The American hit 12 aces compared to Harris' nine and also 39 winners against the 33 of Harris.

After losing a tight opening set in a tiebreak, Harris' level dropped significantly in the second set and from there it was a mountain too big to climb for the 91st-ranked South African.

Despite the defeat, 23-year-old Harris will feel chuffed with his efforts as it was the furthest he had ever gone at a Grand Slam event.

He is also set to move past Kevin Anderson as the top-ranked South African when the ATP rankings are updated following the Australian Open.

Anderson was knocked out in the first round by Italian 9th seed Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

Berrettini, a semi-finalist at the 2019 US Open, won the two-hour, 23-minute contest, 7-6 (11/9), 7-5, 6-3.