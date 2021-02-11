10m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Rowdy fan kicked out as Rafael Nadal powers on in Australia

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Spain's Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal shrugged off any lingering back soreness to storm past qualifier Michael Mmoh Thursday for the loss of just seven games, brushing off a bizarre incident that saw fan thrown out.

The world number two has been struggling with tightness in his lower back since arriving in Australia last month, but showed few signs of it with the roof closed on Rod Laver Arena.

He crushed the American 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a match interrupted in the second set when a woman was ejected after heckling him and directing rude gestures in his direction.

The Spanish great took it in his stride, grinning and playing football with the ball while he waited, seemingly enjoying having spectators back.

Asked afterwards whether he knew her, he replied: "No, and honestly I don't want to know."

He will next play Britain's Cameron Norrie in his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.

"I always try to be better, sometimes it happens and sometimes not. Tonight has been a positive evening for me, winning in straight sets.

"For me, I am now just focusing on what is coming because that is going to be more difficult," he added.

The writing was on the wall, with Nadal enjoying a perfect record against qualifiers at the Australian Open, where he has reached the round of 32 every time he has played, barring his shock first round exit in 2016.

Nadal sent Serb Laslo Djere packing with little drama in the opening round and it was a similar story with Mmoh, whose father Tony twice played at the Australian Open.

After getting his measure in the first few games, Nadal pounced to break in the fourth and never looked back, racing through the set in 27 minutes.

While serving big, the American lacked accuracy and was mercilessly punished by a player ranked 175 places above him.

Nadal was cruising at 5-4 and about to serve for the set when the strange scene with the woman unfolded, delaying play for a brief period.

They played on but stopped again at 30-0 as security moved in to escort her out. Nadal, who seemed to enjoy the distraction, refocused to serve out the set with two aces.

With the clock rapidly ticking towards midnight, he put his foot down in the third set to wrap up the match emphatically.

The 2009 champion, who has a history of back problems, is bidding to win his 21st major title and claim sole ownership of the men's record, which he currently shares with Roger Federer.

But the king of clay has often laboured in vain on Melbourne's hardcourts, reaching five finals but only having the one title, falling in the quarter-finals last year to Dominic Thiem.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Teenager Coco Gauff unruffled by Australian Open defeat
Ugly row mars all-Italian classic at Australian Open
'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives 5-set marathon
Read more on:
australian openrafael nadaltennis
loading... Live
Pakistan 69/3
South Africa 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11789 votes
Cricket
12% - 3492 votes
Football
19% - 5368 votes
Athletics
3% - 724 votes
Boxing
1% - 286 votes
Cycling
2% - 662 votes
Golf
5% - 1470 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2409 votes
Tennis
3% - 968 votes
Water sports
1% - 257 votes
American sports
1% - 356 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo