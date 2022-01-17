SA's Lloyd Harris ousted in Australian Open first round by wild card

South African tennis ace Lloyd Harris suffered a surprising first round exit at the Australian Open on Monday.

Harris, the 30th seed, lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-7 (3/7) to Australian wild card Aleksandar Vukic, who is ranked 144th in the world.

After losing the first set, Vukic held his nerve in a tight encounter on Court 3, winning in two hours and 55 minutes.

It continued a good recent run of form from Sydneysider Vukic, who reached a maiden ATP Tour quarter-final last week in Adelaide before losing to eventual champion and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Flying the flag ????



Adelaide International quarterfinalist Aleksandar

Vukic books a spot in the second round and records his best result at a Grand Slam, upsetting No.30 seed Lloyd Harris 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-6(3). #AusOpen

It was a disappointing loss for Harris, whose preparations for the year's opening Grand Slam was disrupted by a positive Covid-19 test in Dubai just after Christmas. It prevented him from travelling to Australia for a warm-up event in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old Capetonian eventually recovered to make the trip Down Under where he entered in the ATP 250-level event in Adelaide last week.

There he appeared short of match practice, losing 7-5, 5-7, 4-6 in the first round to Korea's 53rd-ranked Soonwoo Kwon.

Meanwhile South Africa's other singles hopeful, Kevin Anderson, opens his campaign against big-hitting American and 23rd seed, Reilly Opelka, later on Monday.

