1h ago

add bookmark

SA's Lloyd Harris ousted in Australian Open first round by wild card

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lloyd Harris. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)
Lloyd Harris. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

South African tennis ace Lloyd Harris suffered a surprising first round exit at the Australian Open on Monday.

Harris, the 30th seed, lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-7 (3/7) to Australian wild card Aleksandar Vukic, who is ranked 144th in the world.

After losing the first set, Vukic held his nerve in a tight encounter on Court 3, winning in two hours and 55 minutes.

It continued a good recent run of form from Sydneysider Vukic, who reached a maiden ATP Tour quarter-final last week in Adelaide before losing to eventual champion and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

It was a disappointing loss for Harris, whose preparations for the year's opening Grand Slam was disrupted by a positive Covid-19 test in Dubai just after Christmas. It prevented him from travelling to Australia for a warm-up event in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old Capetonian eventually recovered to make the trip Down Under where he entered in the ATP 250-level event in Adelaide last week.

There he appeared short of match practice, losing 7-5, 5-7, 4-6 in the first round to Korea's 53rd-ranked Soonwoo Kwon.

Meanwhile South Africa's other singles hopeful, Kevin Anderson, opens his campaign against big-hitting American and 23rd seed, Reilly Opelka, later on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atp touraustralian openherman mostertlloyd harrisaleksandar vukickevin andersontennis
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6349 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1011 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3443 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5414 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo