WATCH | Djokovic fans riot in Melbourne, clash with police

Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso, AFP
Novak Djokovic fans. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
Tennis star Novak Djokovic's fans clashed with police on the Melbourne streets as they called for the Australian government to "Free Nole" ahead of the Australian Open.

The world number one trained at the Australian Open venue on Tuesday after federal circuit court judge Anthony Kelly overturned the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.

But before the judge's ruling, Djokovic was held at  a detention centre pending deportation, which prompted his supporters to take to the streets in protest. The riots turned violent as authorities unleashed teargas on the fanatics.

Djokovic spent almost five days in detention before his release on a dramatic Monday.

The nine-time Australian Open champion is unvaccinated but controversially went to Australia for the first tennis major of the year carrying a medical exemption from vaccination due to a positive coronavirus test on December 16 last year.

'Free Novak'

As Djokovic practised in Melbourne Park, some fans said he should be allowed to play.

"I can imagine some people will be pretty angry about it," said 22-year-old fan Harrison Denicolo.

"All I know is he came here, and then we turned him back when he got here. So, it's kind of unfair."

Ofek Dvir Ovadia, 22, said he was excited to see Djokovic play in the Australian Open.

"He will cop a fair bit of abuse, I reckon, when he plays just from the fans in general, but I hope a few people get behind him," he said.

Until Monday, Djokovic had been held at the former Park Hotel, a five-storey detention facility, which holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system - some for many years.

Hundreds of Djokovic fans, anti-vaccination protesters and migration rights activists had rallied outside the centre during his stay.

On Tuesday morning, there were just two television reporters outside and no protesters.

A lone cardboard sign read: "Free Novak and all the refugees".

The ATP, which runs the men's tennis tour, said the affair leading up to the court case had been "damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open".

- additional reporting by AFP.

