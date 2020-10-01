1h ago

Anderson wins 5-set thriller, Harris crashes out at French Open

Kevin Anderson in action at the 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

South Africa's Kevin Anderson has advanced to the third round of the French Open after winning a five set thriller against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on Thursday.

Anderson prevailed 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted a gruelling 3 hours and 12 minutes.

The big serving South African eased into a two-set lead and seemed to have the match in his grasp only for Lajovic, the 22nd seed at the tournament to win the next two sets and set up a deciding fifth.

But Anderson held his nerve to take the final set and move into the third round.

His best ever result on the clay of Roland Garros is the fourth round which Anderson achieved in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

He will now play the 13th seed at the tournament, Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Sadly, Anderson's countryman, Lloyd Harris didn't fair as well.

He went out to Matteo Berrettini of Italy in four sets, going down 4-6, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6.


