53m ago

add bookmark

French Open attendance reduced to 5,000 fans per day

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Roland Garros
Roland Garros
PA/Supplied

The French Open rescheduled for later this month will be limited to 5,000 spectators daily, a reduction from the 11,500 announced by organisers, the Paris police prefecture told AFP on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the French tennis federation (FFT) revealed plans for the 27 September to 11 October Grand Slam to allow 11,500 fans to attend each day, with the Roland Garros venue divided into three independent zones.

French Open organisers in July had originally said they were hoping to accommodate 20,000 spectators per day, around "50 to 60 percent" of its usual capacity.

However, the deteriorating health situation in the country and current French government regulations capping public gatherings at 5,000 forced them into a rethink. The revised number was announced by tournament director Guy Forget just 10 days ago.

The main show courts, Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen, were to be limited to 5,000 spectators apiece with Simonne Mathieu restricted to just 1,500 and no tickets sold for the outside courts.

But just over a week before the competition begins, and only four days prior to the start of qualifiers, organisers face another change in plans amid a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

In total, only 75,000 fans will be able to visit over the course of the 15 days -- a fraction of the 520,000 who attended the 2019 edition.

The FFT declined to comment immediately when contacted by AFP.

All participating players will be housed in two designated hotels "without exception" to reduce the risks from coronavirus.

Players will only have access to the tournament site on the days of their matches. They will be confined to practice courts at the nearby Jean Bouin club the rest of the time.

Related Links
Andy Murray wants Margaret Court Arena renamed over anti-gay views
Djokovic, Nadal make winning returns in Rome
Top seed Halep eases into Italian Open 3rd round
Read more on:
french opencoronavirustennis
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7517 votes
Cricket
11% - 1913 votes
Football
19% - 3449 votes
Athletics
2% - 439 votes
Boxing
1% - 159 votes
Cycling
2% - 428 votes
Golf
5% - 881 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1490 votes
Tennis
3% - 594 votes
Water sports
1% - 163 votes
American sports
1% - 208 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo