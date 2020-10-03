Kevin Anderson bows out in Paris

South Africa’s challenge in the men’s singles and doubles has ended at Roland Garros after former two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson lost to Russian 13th-seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the third round on Saturday in Paris.

The 22-year-old Rublev, gave the South African former world number 5 no opportunity to work his way into their second ATP Head2Head meeting, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 34 minutes on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The world number 12 Rublev never let Anderson settle, breaking in the South African’s first service games of the first and second sets. Rublev, dictating every rally beyond four shots, particularly with his powerful forehand, broke twice in the decider – at 2-2, when Anderson struck and double fault, then at 3-5, when the Russian struck a forehand return winner.

Rublev was incredibly efficient on serve, losing just four first-service points and eight off his second delivery. Anderson, who’d been bidding to reach the Last 16 in Paris for a fifth time, hit 13 aces and committed 33 unforced errors.

South Africa’s other singles contestant, Lloyd Harris, lost in the second round to Italian 7th-seed Matteo Berrettini on Thursday.

In the doubles event, the tenth-seeded pair of South African Raven Klaasen and his Austrian doubles partner Oliver Marach were eliminated from Roland Garros in the first round by unseeded French pairing of Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang on Tuesday.

The country’s teen sensation Kholo Montsi will fly the South African flag high when the Roland Garros Junior Championships gets underway on Sunday. The draw for the Junior event will take place this evening.

Wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane has also arrived in Paris for the wheelchair tennis event which takes place from 7-10 October in Paris.

- Tennis South Africa