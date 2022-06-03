Nadal feels 'very sorry' for Zverev over horrific ankle injury

Rafael Nadal said it was only "human" of him to feel sympathy for Alexander Zverev after he was forced to retire from their last-four clash with an ankle injury on Friday.

Nadal, the 13-time champion, will be chasing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Tearful German world number three Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after his fall late in the second set which left him writhing and screaming in agony.

When he hobbled back on to Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches to concede the match, the two men shared a warm embrace.

"If you are human, you feel sorry for a colleague," said Nadal.

Zverev was trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play at the time of the horror injury.

"It's not easy to talk about. I hope that he's not too badly injured, I hope it's not broken," said Nadal. "I was with him when he was having the ultra-sound."

The match was played under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier, creating heavy humid conditions with 15,000 spectators looking on.

However, Nadal said the court was not in a bad shape.

Nadal hailed Zverev's performance as the German attempted to become the first German man to make the final since Michael Stich in 1996.

"It was a very tough match. He was playing amazing and I know how much it means to him to win a Grand Slam.

"The conditions were not ideal for me. I had to do a lot of surviving. The first set was a miracle but I was fighting."

Nadal becomes the second oldest man to make the final in Paris after 37-year-old Bill Tilden who was runner-up in 1930.

Victory saw Nadal, who knocked out world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, take his record at the French Open to 111 wins and just three losses.

If he wins on Sunday, he would be the tournament's oldest champion, eclipsing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who took the title in 1972.