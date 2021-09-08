1h ago

Lloyd Harris' US Open run ends with defeat to Alexander Zverev

accreditation
Sport24 staff
Lloyd Harris (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Lloyd Harris' impressive run at the US Open ended at the hands of Alexander Zverev on Wednesday with the German fourth seed winning their quarter-final clash in straight sets.

AS IT HAPPENED | US Open quarter-final: Lloyd Harris v Alexander Zverev

South Africa's number one-ranked player went down 6-7 (6/8), 3-6, 4-6 in a match that lasted just over two hours.

After a fiercely contested first set, Harris, who was playing in a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, had a chance to close out the tie-breaker but couldn't take his opportunity while serving at 6-5.

Zverev went on to win the set by taking the tie-breaker 8/6.

An early break put the German in control of the second set and he went on to win that easily, 6-3.

Zverev closed out the third set 6-4 to book himself a place in the semi-finals.

Ultimately, Harris will look back at the missed opportunity to win the first set but his performance in New York is something he will be looking to build on. 

Zverev will now face the winner of the later quarter-final between top seed Novak Djokovic and sixth seed Matteo Berrettini.

