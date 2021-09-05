SA's Lloyd Harris continues dream run at US Open, marches into 4th round

South Africa's Lloyd Harris is through to the fourth round of the US Open after beating Denis Shapovalov on Saturday night.

The 24-yar-old from Cape Town is enjoying a dream run at the final major of the year and he has never gone this far in a grand slam before.

Canadian Shapovalov, the 7th-seed seed at the tournament, entered the match as the overwhelming favourite but Harris was in superb touch when it mattered most to win in straight sets - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

He will now take on No. 22-seed Reilly Opelka in the round of 16 on Monday.

Harris currently ranked 46th in the world.

The moment of Lloyd Harris' tennis career.



The ???? reaches Round 4 in a Grand Slam for the first time. pic.twitter.com/P8cBORVvV2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021