SA's Lloyd Harris reaches maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at US Open

South Africa's Lloyd Harris is into the quarter-finals of the US Open after beating Reilly Opelka of the United States.

Harris downed the 22nd seed in four sets, winning 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in an encounter that lasted a little over two and a half hours.

Harris now faces the number four seed, Germany's Alexander Zverev, in the quarter-finals.

In defeating Opelka, Harris managed an impressive 36 aces and was successful with 76% of his first serves.

South Africa's highest-ranked singles player also managed to convert 6 out 17 break points while only allowing for two on his own service game.

By reaching the last eight at the US Open, Harris has achieved his best-ever performance at a Grand Slam event.