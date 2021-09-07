SA's rising tennis star Lloyd Harris 'relieved' after booking US Open quarter-final spot

South Africa's Lloyd Harris says he was "relieved" after booking his place in a first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open on Monday.

The 24-year-old beat American Reilly Opelka 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 16 and will now take on 4th-seed and 2020 tournament runner-up Alexander Zverev in the quarters.

"I'm super happy ... it was a really tough match. Reilly is always going to come with a lot of big serves, that's for sure," Harris said in a statement released by Tennis SA on Tuesday.

"I think I handled it well after going down that first set. I held my composure. I served really well throughout the match. All in all, I'm just very, very pleased and very relieved after that performance."

Harris, now ranked a career-high No 46 in the ATP rankings, is playing the tennis of his life.

"It's been a lot better season for me ... a much more consistent season," he said.

"It's just been better managing match after match, bringing the same quality, the same level of tennis.

"I always knew I had the ability, I had the level. I never had a problem beating some of the top guys. But it was consistently playing at that level, which was a little bit more challenging for me.

"I think that's something I've done a lot better throughout this season. It's kind of showing right now. It's reflecting that I'm getting a lot more big wins consistently. I'm just happy with the progress I've made in that regard."

Harris also paid tribute to the South Africans who were supporting him from back home, while describing his move out of team sports at school into tennis.

"In South Africa, sports is a huge thing. In school it was a lot of fun. I think I was always a bit better at tennis," he said.

"I got to compete more internationally in tennis where the other sports were more localised.

"Once I put my head down and decided I was going to play tennis, I was about 15 or 16.

"My coach then, Anthony Harris, said: 'Listen, you've got to play full-time.'

"I was playing twice a week, going to a squad, going for some private lesson.

"From that point on a lot of things changed, I would say."

For a decade now, South Africa's tennis hopes have rested almost solely on the shoulders of Kevin Anderson when it comes to singles competition.

"Kevin has done some amazing things in the last couple of years, reaching two Grand Slam finals. One was here," Harris added.

"Obviously that gives you a lot of belief. Also being a South African, seeing that your countryman has done it.

"I've been able to spend some time with him in ATP Cup, which was really nice.

"He's a very professional guy. You can definitely learn a lot from his mannerisms, the way he's super professional, how he goes about his business.

"We get along very well off the court, as well. I mean, he's definitely been an inspiration to a lot of kids also in South Africa.

"Hopefully I can also now show them that there is a pathway for more South Africans to come through."