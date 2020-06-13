WTA Tour

Naomi Osaka on why she won't stay silent over racism

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka said she supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and vowed to make sure her voice is heard in the fight against racism.

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck while arresting him, has sparked worldwide protest against police brutality and racism.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, who has Japanese and Haitian parents but lived most of her life in the US, has been vocal on social media to express her support for BLM.

“I’m vocal because I believe in the movement and want to try to use my platform to facilitate change,” she told Reuters via email.

“George Floyd’s murder and the situation generally in America has had a big impact on me.

“Being silent is never the answer. Everyone should have a voice in the matter and use it.”

The 22-year-old has been criticised by some for being so outspoken, but she is not going to keep quiet.

“I probably shouldn’t read all the trolling but it’s hard to avoid,” she said.

“Using humour is definitely one mechanism to expose these people … Calling them out for their ignorance and racism is also worthwhile sometimes.

“I’m more sad for them than myself – to be so hateful and ignorant can’t be an easy way to live life.”

