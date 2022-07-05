41m ago

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend - report

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Nick Kyrgios (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting a former partner, it was confirmed on Tuesday. 

According to a report in the Canberra Times, the 27-year-old has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court next month. He is currently in England where he is due to play in the Wimbledon quarter-finals against Chile's Christian Garin on Wednesday. 

Kyrgios has been a polarising figure in his career, often conducting himself in ways that have landed him in trouble. He has already copped a fine at this year's Wimbledon for spitting in the direction of a fans and for verbal obscenities. 

"ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," Australian police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident in question is reported to have taken place in December last year. 

The report adds that the charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail, and that Kyrgios is alleged to have "grabbed" his former partner, Chiara Passari.


