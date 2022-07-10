10 Jul

Djokovic officially declares 'bromance', Kyrgios breaks Wimbledon rules after loss

Novak Djokovic officially declared a "bromance" with Nick Kyrgios after he beat the Australian on Sunday to win his seventh Wimbledon crown.

The Serbian top seed lost the first set but recovered to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) and seal a 21st Grand Slam title - leaving him just one behind Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have previously rarely seen eye-to-eye.

RECAP | Djokovic floors Kyrgios to win 7th Wimbledon title, 21st Grand Slam

But their relations warmed when Kyrgios became one of the few players to offer the Serb support in his Australia deportation saga in January, related to his Covid vaccination status.

They had agreed to meet for dinner after the Wimbledon final during an Instagram chat, with the winner footing the bill.

"If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," said Djokovic, to which the Australian responded: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

After Sunday's win on a sun-baked Centre Court, Djokovic had warm words for his defeated opponent.

"I really respect you a lot, you are an amazing talent and now everything is starting to come together for you," said the 35-year-old champion.

"I never thought I would say so many nice things about you considering the relationship. OK it's officially a bromance.

"The winner buys dinner - that's why he lost. I don't know if we're going to make it happen tonight but this is the start of a wonderful relationship between us.

"I didn't respond to the nightclub question because my wife was next to me but let's start with dinner and drinks."

Djokovic clambered up into the player's box after sealing his victory, giving his wife, Jelena, a passionate kiss on their wedding anniversary.

"Darling, happy anniversary - this is my present," he said.

Kyrgios, 27, playing in his first Grand Slam final, described Djokovic as a "bit of a god".

"You've won these championships that many times I don't even know any more," he said.

The Australian became the First player in history to wear a red cap at the ceremony, breaking Wimbledon dress code rules.

When asked whether reaching a first Wimbledon final had made him hungry for more, he said:

"Absolutely not. I'm so tired, honestly. Myself, my team, we're all exhausted. We've played so much tennis.

"I'm really happy with this result and maybe one day I'll be here again but I don't know about that."

Wimbledon results on Sunday on the 14th and final day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

Men's singles

Final

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

Women's doubles

Final

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (CZE/CZE x2) bt Elise Mertens/Zhang Shuai (BEL/CHN x1) 6-2, 6-4

Boys singles

Final

Mili Poljicak (CRO x3) bt Michael Zheng (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3)

