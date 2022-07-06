17m ago

Isabella Kruger, daughter of former Bok star, marches into Junior Wimbledon quarter-finals

South Africa's Isabella Kruger at Wimbledon. (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP)
Rising South African tennis player Isabella Kruger has continued her fine form to reach the quarter-finals of the Junior Wimbledon Championships.

The 17-year-old qualifier beat British wild card Mingge Xu 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to book her spot in the last eight of the Girls' Singles.

Xu, who is 14, hit more winners than Kruger - 15 compared to 5 - but made 33 unforced errors compared to Kruger's meagre 11.

Kruger will next play either Canadian fifth seed Victoria Mboko or Poland's Olivia Lincer.

Earlier in the tournament, Kruger upset fourth seed Nikola Daubnerova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 in the second round and America's Sonya Macavei 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the first round.

Kruger has an older sister, Zoe (19), who is also a professional tennis player.

Their father was former Springbok rugby player Ruben Kruger.

Ruben Kruger, who was part of the victorious Springbok team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup, died in 2010 after battling brain cancer. He was 39.


